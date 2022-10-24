Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stake Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 505,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,886 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $62,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.4% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 5.0% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.4% during the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 22,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $130.64 on Monday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $148.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at $562,360.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

