Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 139.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises about 0.9% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Waste Management by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.29.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of WM traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.81. 15,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,333. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.65. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,848 shares of company stock valued at $9,258,942. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

