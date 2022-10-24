WAX (WAXP) Price Reaches $0.0779 on Major Exchanges

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. During the last week, WAX has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0779 or 0.00000403 BTC on exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $174.61 million and $4.88 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,512.75 or 0.28455764 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011114 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,952,273,069 coins and its circulating supply is 2,241,659,576 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,951,919,822.2213774 with 2,241,346,308.73924 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.07856113 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $5,895,229.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

