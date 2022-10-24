Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:WSTG opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.92. The firm has a market cap of $128.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.78. Wayside Technology Group has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $39.45.

Wayside Technology Group ( NASDAQ:WSTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $67.86 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Wayside Technology Group will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Wayside Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSTG. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Wayside Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 45,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

