Wealth Effects LLC Increases Holdings in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Autolus Therapeutics were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bayshore Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $50,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $138,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 716.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 64,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 124,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the period. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of AUTL stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $7.90.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,551.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

