Wealth Effects LLC Invests $190,000 in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 948,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 34,423 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,096,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 87,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 65.5% during the second quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 350.8% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 796,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 620,119 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

