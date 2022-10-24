Wealth Effects LLC Takes $233,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at $34,558,652,691. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $143,804,828 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 2.4 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.59.

NYSE:LLY opened at $337.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $320.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $341.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $317.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

