Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $100.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALL. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Allstate from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.77.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $120.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.65. Allstate has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Activity

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allstate will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 7,266.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth $34,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.