Wells Fargo & Company Trims Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Target Price to $10.00

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.06% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
Owl Rock Capital Stock Performance
ORCC stock remained flat at $10.76 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 34,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,810. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.91. Owl Rock Capital has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Owl Rock Capital news, VP Alexis Maged acquired 29,595 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $385,030.95. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,139.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owl Rock Capital
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 30,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 58,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 882,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after buying an additional 13,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Owl Rock Capital
Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Owl Rock Capital (ORCC)
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
- Will Tractor Supply Company Continue To Bear Fruit?
- 3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
- After Falling (-80%) in 4 Months, Is It Time to Buy Xpeng Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.