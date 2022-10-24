Wells Fargo & Company Trims Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Target Price to $10.00

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Owl Rock Capital Stock Performance

ORCC stock remained flat at $10.76 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 34,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,810. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.91. Owl Rock Capital has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $273.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.59 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, VP Alexis Maged acquired 29,595 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $385,030.95. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,139.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owl Rock Capital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 30,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 58,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 882,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after buying an additional 13,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Owl Rock Capital

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.