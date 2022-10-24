West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Downgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WFG. CIBC lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of WFG opened at $72.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.59. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $102.96.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.07 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 25.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the second quarter worth about $83,756,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 410.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 595,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,918,000 after purchasing an additional 478,574 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 801.4% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 525,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,572,000 after purchasing an additional 467,525 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 690.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 419,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,190,000 after purchasing an additional 366,454 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 45.1% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 993,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,721,000 after acquiring an additional 308,912 shares during the period. 51.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

