Western Union (NYSE:WU) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Western Union from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.31.

Shares of WU opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Western Union has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,381,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,169,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Western Union by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,331 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Western Union by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,386,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,647,000 after purchasing an additional 898,992 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Western Union by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,028,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $150,447,000 after acquiring an additional 415,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,905,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,409,000 after acquiring an additional 445,385 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

