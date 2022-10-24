WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Given New GBX 1,390 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,840 ($22.23) to GBX 1,390 ($16.80) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($26.34) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,010 ($24.29).

WH Smith Price Performance

WH Smith stock opened at GBX 1,150 ($13.90) on Thursday. WH Smith has a 1 year low of GBX 1,110 ($13.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,730 ($20.90). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,342.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,424.76. The company has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at WH Smith

WH Smith Company Profile

In other WH Smith news, insider Annette Court purchased 3,000 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,393 ($16.83) per share, with a total value of £41,790 ($50,495.41).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

