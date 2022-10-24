Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Willamette Valley Vineyards from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 million, a P/E ratio of -122.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Willamette Valley Vineyards ( NASDAQ:WVVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.18%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter worth $81,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 63.1% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 15.8% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the period. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

