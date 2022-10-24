WINkLink Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.08 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $97.41 million and $21.08 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WINkLink token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WINkLink alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,495.90 or 0.28416763 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011099 BTC.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00010162 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $19,349,461.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINkLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINkLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.