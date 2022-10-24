Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.29.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $54.62 on Thursday. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $78.88. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.89 and its 200 day moving average is $54.92.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.02. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.18%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 6,157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 834,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,539,000 after acquiring an additional 821,490 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after acquiring an additional 338,099 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 395.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 409,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,883,000 after acquiring an additional 326,780 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,371,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,139,000 after acquiring an additional 276,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

