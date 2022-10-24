Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,034,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 4.33% of Clean Earth Acquisitions as of its most recent SEC filing.
Clean Earth Acquisitions Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CLIN opened at $9.90 on Monday. Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89.
Clean Earth Acquisitions Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clean Earth Acquisitions (CLIN)
- 3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
- After Falling (-80%) in 4 Months, Is It Time to Buy Xpeng Stock?
- Time to Hit Up Hasbro Stock for the Holiday Season
- Should Proctor and Gamble be a Staple in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Fundamentally Sound Mid-Caps to Keep on the Watch List
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Earth Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Earth Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.