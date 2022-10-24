Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINGet Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,034,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 4.33% of Clean Earth Acquisitions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIN opened at $9.90 on Monday. Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring companies in the clean energy ecosystem, including carbon, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.

