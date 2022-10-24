Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 15.29% of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust worth $15,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust stock opened at $108.79 on Monday. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust has a 1 year low of $102.20 and a 1 year high of $133.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.71.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

