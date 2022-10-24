Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $186.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $211.00 to $186.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WDAY. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Workday from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $239.57.

WDAY stock opened at $146.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Workday has a one year low of $134.10 and a one year high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.73 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.53.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $816,774.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at $13,927,978.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $816,774.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,927,978.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 152.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 72.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 68.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

