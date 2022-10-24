Wrapped Cardano (WADA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $39,730.00

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 24th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a market cap of $12.37 billion and $39,730.00 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001864 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 34,305,061,678 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 34,277,702,081.605 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.35731588 USD and is up 1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $50,224.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

