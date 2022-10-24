Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the information technology services provider on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Shares of Xerox stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,969,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,613. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.62. Xerox has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xerox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xerox by 12.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 24.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 16.7% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

