XIDO FINANCE Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $56.11 Million (XIDO)

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 24th. Over the last seven days, XIDO FINANCE has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. XIDO FINANCE has a market cap of $56.11 million and $330,881.00 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XIDO FINANCE token can currently be bought for about $1.98 or 0.00010261 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About XIDO FINANCE

XIDO FINANCE’s launch date was September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. The official website for XIDO FINANCE is xido.finance. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. XIDO FINANCE’s official message board is medium.com/@xidofinance.

XIDO FINANCE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

