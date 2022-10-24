XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Credit Suisse Group

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of XPO Logistics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.81.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $45.05 on Thursday. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $88.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.04.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $279,216,969.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,759,674.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Westpark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 155.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 160.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

