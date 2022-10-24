XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPS Pensions Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 190.50 ($2.30).

XPS opened at GBX 124 ($1.50) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24. XPS Pensions Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 114.50 ($1.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 154 ($1.86). The firm has a market capitalization of £257.23 million and a PE ratio of 3,100.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 130.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 133.86.

In other XPS Pensions Group news, insider Ben Bramhall sold 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.51), for a total value of £9,400 ($11,358.14).

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

