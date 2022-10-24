Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) COO Joseph R. Nachman Sells 6,000 Shares

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $219,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,983 shares in the company, valued at $10,506,447.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Yelp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YELP traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.06. 414,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,530. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 1.45. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $41.28.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Yelp had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $298.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yelp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yelp by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YELP shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Yelp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Yelp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.