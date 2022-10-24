Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) COO Joseph R. Nachman Sells 6,000 Shares

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $219,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,983 shares in the company, valued at $10,506,447.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:YELP traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.06. 414,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,530. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 1.45. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $41.28.
Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Yelp had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $298.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on YELP shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Yelp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.
Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.
