ZClassic (ZCL) Trading Down 3.6% This Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0350 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $325,419.76 and $19.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00269775 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00092659 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00066902 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003249 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

