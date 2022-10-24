Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.00

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 317 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zhihu from $4.70 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Zhihu Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $639.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $124.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.97 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZH. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 34.2% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,661,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,143,000 after buying an additional 6,279,087 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Zhihu by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,617,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,204 shares during the last quarter. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. increased its stake in Zhihu by 170.5% in the first quarter. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. now owns 4,760,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter worth $4,809,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 20.5% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,453,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

Featured Articles

