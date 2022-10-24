Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Compass Point

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Compass Point to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.82.

ZION opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.58 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,135.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,851.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $722,270. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,459,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,109,000 after buying an additional 322,397 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,275,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,322,000 after purchasing an additional 43,151 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,250,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,356,000 after purchasing an additional 596,753 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,047,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,137,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,041,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,375,000 after acquiring an additional 101,901 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

