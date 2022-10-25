10,207 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Acquired by EdgeRock Capital LLC

EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 645.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 332,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 287,891 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 85,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.20. 2,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,997. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $36.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average is $28.47.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.