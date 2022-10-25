17,668 Shares in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Acquired by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,668 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMFG. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,499 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 526.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,557,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,935 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 336.5% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,278,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 985,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 420,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 275,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE SMFG opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.78. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 16.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

