2,810 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Bought by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,090,556,000 after buying an additional 2,158,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,497,983,000 after buying an additional 1,845,801 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 13,021.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,112,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after buying an additional 1,103,601 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,899,000 after buying an additional 676,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.93.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,215. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.15. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $171.12. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 109.20%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

