29,056 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by EdgeRock Capital LLC

EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000. AT&T accounts for 0.4% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.61.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.80. The company had a trading volume of 749,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,217,960. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $126.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

