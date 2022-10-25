37Protocol (37C) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

37Protocol (37C) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One 37Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00003985 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, 37Protocol has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. 37Protocol has a total market capitalization of $570.42 million and $68,777.00 worth of 37Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

37Protocol Token Profile

37Protocol’s genesis date was July 21st, 2022. 37Protocol’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens. 37Protocol’s official Twitter account is @luckybol1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 37Protocol is medium.com/@prnumber7. The official website for 37Protocol is 37protocol.org.

37Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “3.7 Protocol is a new concept project that periodically distributes 70% of the advertising revenue generated by DAPP (Lucky Ball) to token holders.It is designed in such a way that the value of the 3.7 protocol increases as platform advertising revenue increases.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 37Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 37Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 37Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

