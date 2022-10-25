3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Lifted by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth about $227,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMM opened at $118.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $186.30.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.27.

In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

