6,862 Shares in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Purchased by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Ashland by 35.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 85.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 11,932 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ashland during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ashland by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ASH opened at $100.85 on Tuesday. Ashland Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $112.91. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.01. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.89.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

