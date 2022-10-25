Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 41,135 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 815,385 shares.The stock last traded at $18.60 and had previously closed at $18.46.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIVR. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $752,000. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 287,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 81,910 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

