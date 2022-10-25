Accel Wealth Management Increases Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIT. CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,980,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,457,000 after buying an additional 89,402 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 52.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 245,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,921,000 after acquiring an additional 84,904 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 354,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,326,000 after acquiring an additional 73,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,524,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.74. 22,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,816. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $97.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.88.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

