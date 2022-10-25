Accel Wealth Management Sells 272 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Accel Wealth Management decreased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 281.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.36.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.78. 55,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,894. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.87. The company has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $61.80 and a 12-month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

