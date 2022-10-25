Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading 8.2% Higher

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.14. Approximately 6,776 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 918,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68.

Insider Activity

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 145.37%. The company had revenue of $43.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Nitin Sood sold 17,540 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $192,589.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,665 shares of company stock worth $215,274. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adaptive Biotechnologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 56.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.