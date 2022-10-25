AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,482 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.91% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $25,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $133.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.18 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.32.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.