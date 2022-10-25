AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 228 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,756 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Adobe by 62.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 770.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,577,041.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,368 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.78.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $316.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $147.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

