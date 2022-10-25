AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,553 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ONEOK worth $20,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE OKE opened at $56.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.