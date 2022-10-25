AE Wealth Management LLC Has $21.35 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 346,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,560 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $21,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDIV. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Price Performance

WDIV opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.35. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $69.20.

