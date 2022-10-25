AE Wealth Management LLC Has $24.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,594 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $24,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $97.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.12. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $107.10.

