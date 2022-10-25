AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $16,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.50.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE UPS opened at $167.55 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.91. The firm has a market cap of $145.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.