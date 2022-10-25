AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364,318 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $18,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548,138 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,784,000. Oakhurst Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,947 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 878.5% during the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,265,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,344,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,776 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.73. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $22.04.

