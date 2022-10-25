AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,839 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $23,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,247,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 258,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after buying an additional 19,052 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 234,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $854,000.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.27. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

