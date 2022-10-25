AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 209,000 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $26,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $68.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.83. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

