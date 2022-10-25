AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 596,801 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $28,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 159.1% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 93,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV stock opened at $99.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.13 and its 200 day moving average is $102.32. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $110.91.

