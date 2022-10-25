Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Cowen

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Melius began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.30.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $42.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.45 and a beta of 1.41. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day moving average of $45.44.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

