Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Shares Gap Down to $88.00

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $88.00, but opened at $84.08. Albany International shares last traded at $86.54, with a volume of 340 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AIN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut Albany International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.
Albany International Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.85 and a 200-day moving average of $83.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.44.
Albany International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.27%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Albany International by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Albany International by 486.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.
Albany International Company Profile
Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.
